StyleCaster
Share

10 Easy Ways to Elevate Your BBQ This Weekend

What's hot
StyleCaster

10 Easy Ways to Elevate Your BBQ This Weekend

by
10 Easy Ways to Elevate Your BBQ This Weekend
10 Start slideshow

Whether you need some last-minute Memorial Day BBQ ideas, or just want some inspo for future outdoor shindigs now that summer’s officially kicked off, there are a few key ways that you can set your feast apart from the basic burgers-and-beer hangout.

MORE: 50 Desserts to Make When It’s Hot as Hell

I consulted pro chef and Texas BBQ expert Jess Pryles, along with Chuck Prescott, VP of operations at the NYC-based catering and event company Sweet Hospitality Group, for their top tips on how to make a casual cookout just a touch classier.

From recipes that go a step above average to easy decor touches that make your BBQ a little more special, these 10 tips will help you host a fun, memorable, and highly Instagrammable cookout.

MORE: The BEST Corkscrew-Free Wine

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

"I love the idea of using a typical red-and-white gingham cloth and then mixing that with white ceramic plates and using red cotton napkins," says Prescott.

Photo: Apres Fete

"For the evening, add a few votive candles around the table or clear bottles filled with candles or wildflowers," Prescott suggests.

Photo: Style Me Pretty

"I like to use inexpensive, rustic linen dish towels for napkins. The linens add a bit of luxury but can still be used in a causal setting. Another nice touch is to add a sprig of rosemary or fresh flowers, or tying the napkin with a piece of twine," says Pryles.

Photo: Silk and Willow

"Use Campbell's soup cans or mason jars and fill them with flowers, having a few of these going down the center of the table," says Prescott.

Photo: Ashley Ann Photography

"Cocktails served in mini soda bottles with striped straws is fun and cute presentation. Watermelon and lemonade are just a few things that go well with most spirits for the summer BBQ," says Prescott.

Photo: Style Me Pretty

"I collect vintage cutting boards from antique stores and love to bring them out with hors d'oeuvres when I have guests over. They introduce fun texture and tons of character," says Pryles.

Photo: Hither and Thither

"For seafood lovers, offer up oysters by creating a raw bar," says Prescott. "Then shuck it up!"

Photo: Basil Genovese

"I recommend putting an elegant twist on deviled eggs by adding praline bacon and a sprinkle of BBQ rub. These are great because they are easy to prepare in advance!" says Pryles.

Recipe: Live Simply

"Grilled romaine halves also make an easy and delicious side dish," says Pryles.

Recipe: Dessert Now Dinner Later

"Forget about the burger and exchange it for a fresh piece of fish," suggests Prescott. "A fresh tuna avocado burger with scallions, soy, ginger, chili paste and seaweed salad on a black brioche is the perfect burger substitute, and the flavor is outrageous."

Recipe: Scaling Back Blog

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Case for Embracing Sweaty, Shiny Summer Skin

The Case for Embracing Sweaty, Shiny Summer Skin
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share