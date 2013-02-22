The Most Memorable Oscar Dresses Of All Time

With the 85th Annual Academy Awards airing on Sunday, we’re already buzzing about what our favorite stars will be wearing on the red carpet—and predicting their looks based on recent designer collections. When it comes to awards season, the Oscars bring out the best of the best. Even when a celebrity makes an unfortunate fashion faux pas, it’s a memorable one (hello, Björk!) that deserves to be celebrated.
So, just in time for the weekend’s festivities, we decided to take a stylish walk down memory lane and round up a few of our absolute favorite red carpet looks from over the years, worn by everyone from Angelina Jolie to a relatively unknown costume designer who, in1994, decided to make a dress out of expired credit cards (and we’re still talking about it today!)
Click through the slideshow to see which celebrities scored a spot on our list!
From the stunning (Angelina, Penelope, Charlize) to the strange (Bjork, Demi) and everything in between, we've compiled the most memorable Academy Awards dresses of all time!
Jennifer Lawrence donned a simple red Calvin Klein Collection dress to the Oscars in 2011. She was nominated as Best Actress that year for her role in "Winter's Bone." She lost, but completely won on the carpet.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Bjork wore one of the most talked about fashion missteps to the 2001 Academy Awards, in a Marjan Pajoski swan dress.
Jennifer Lopez wore a glamorous Zuhair Murad gown and Ferragamo clutch in 2012.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Charlize Theron wore a purple Dior Couture gown that was detailed in rosettes at the bust to the 2010 Oscars.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
To her credit, Demi Moore designed her 1989 Oscars dress herself, but we didn't care for it's confusing shape, nor the velour bike shorts underneath.
Costume designer Lizzy Gardiner wore a dress entirely made of gold AmEx cards that she designed to the Oscars in 1994.
Emma Stone wore a red gown with a dramatic collar bow by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture in 2012.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Cameron Diaz chose a champagne-hued Gucci gown to wear at the 84th Academy Awards, and $1,000,000 worth of Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Meryl Streep looked radiant in a gold draped Lanvin gown and antique Fred Leighton earrings at the Oscars in 2012.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Kate Mara wore a pink beaded dress by Jack Giusso Couture to the Oscars in 2012.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Rooney Mara wore a memorable white Givenchy gown to the Oscars in 2012.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Viola Davis wore an emerald-hued custom Vera Wang gown and a Judith Leiber clutch in 2012.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Stacy Keibler looked stunning in a gold Marchesa dress alongside George Clooney at the 84th Academy Awards. She looked like an Oscar, but she killed it.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Michelle Williams wore a low-key but pretty Chanel gown to the 2011 Oscars.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Sandra Bullock opted for a black and white Marchesa gown, which was adorned in gold detailing in 2012.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Jennifer Hudson stunned on the red carpet at the 2011 Oscars wearing an Atelier Versace dress with a plunging neckline.
John Shearer/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus wore a Jenny Packham strapless champagne gown to the 2010 Oscars, looking age appropriate and chic.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Penelope Cruz stunned in a glamorous Donna Karan Couture jewel-tone gown at the 2010 Oscars.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Meryl Streep looked glamorous in a Chris March gown at the 2010 Oscars—a true coup for the "Project Runway" designer.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Cameron Diaz wore an Oscar de la Renta strapless beaded gown to the 2010 Oscars.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez wore a dramatic Armani Privé to the Academy Awards in 2010.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Carey Mulligan looked gorgeous in a glamorous black Prada gown and sandals. The actress was nominated for her role in "An Education" in 2010.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow wore an Alexander McQueen dress to the Oscars in 2002 that was practically universally panned.
Sandra Bullock wore an old Hollywood-inspired silver Marchesa gown to the 2010 Oscars. She accepted her Best Actress Oscar for "The Blinde Side" in this.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Rachel McAdams wore a dramatic sweetheart neckline by Elie Saab Haute Couture to the 2010 Oscars.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker wore a Chanel rose-embellished gown to the Oscars in 2010.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Diane Kruger donned a gorgeous Chanel gown at the 2010 Oscars.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Zoe Saldana wore a purple ombré Givenchy gown to the 82nd Academy Awards.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie looked memorable at the 2009 Academy Awards, wearing a black Elie Saab gown and those infamous emerald Lorraine Schwartz earrings.
Demi Moore wore a chiffon Atelier Versace gown to the 2010 Oscars.
John Shearer/Getty Images
Amy Adams wore a stunning emerald green Proenza Schouler gown to the 2008 Awards. This was truly a milestone for the brand.