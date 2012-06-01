Most Memorable Best Kiss Winners From The MTV Movie Awards

Let’s all admit that award shows can be super stuffy. Sure, the glitz and glam of the Oscars is completely unique and unlike anything else, but by the third “lifetime achievement” award with some old Hollywood honchos blabbering about the good old days, I’m ready to hit the remote and tune in to whatever is on Bravo. That’s why I’ve always loved the MTV Movie Awards.

Since 1992, the MTV Movie Awards have been a staple for those of us who love movies, love celebrities — but most of all, love to laugh. Past award categories have included “Best Sandwich in a Movie” and “Best Video Game Based on a Movie,” how could you not love it? But of course, the best category will forever be “Best Kiss.” While many only remember the recent winners (Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, who will surely snag their fourth statuette this year), the category is as old as the show itself — and there have been some amazing winners since the genesis of these epic awards.

In honor of this Sunday’s big show, I’ve compiled a gallery of my favorite MTV Movie Awards Best Kisses (be it the acceptance speeches or the legendary kisses themselves). Take a look at the slideshow above and share your favorites with me!