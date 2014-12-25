10 Memorable Gifts Given in TV Shows and Movies

Whether you received copious piles of presents on Christmas or not, what better time to take a look at some seriously memorable gifts given in TV shows and movies? At the very least, you’ll be able to gloat that your swag is better than theirs.

1. Jelly-of-the-Month Club subscription

In “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) goes on an epic rant when his boss sends him a jelly-of-the-month club subscription for Christmas. Why was he so pissed? Apart from the fact that it’s jelly, Clark was expecting a fat bonus check with which he planned to put in a swimming pool for his family at home.

2. Matching Filofaxes

During Season 7 of “Beverly Hills, 90210,” the gang participates in a gift exchange, and arch-enemies Kelly Taylor (Jennie Garth) and Valerie Malone (Tiffani Theissen) get paired up. Naturally, they find out they have more in common than they thought, when they both buy each other the exact same planner, which acted as an olive branch of sorts.

3. A Joni Mitchell CD

Poor stay-at-home-mom Karen (Emma Thompson.) In “Love Actually,” she thinks her husband bought her a fancy necklace, but instead gets a Joni Michell CD. The necklace was for his hot receptionist who he’s about to have an affair with. Sniff.

4. The video iPod

In 2005, iPods were it, and Michael Scott (Steve Carell) gets one for pet employee Ryan (BJ Novack) on the amazing “Yankee Swap”-themed episode of “The Office.” The gift was $400—although the group’s gifitng limit was $20—and everyone swapped seemingly meaningful gifts to get the Apple device.

5. Toilet seat covers

On a Christmas-themed episode of “Friends,” Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) gets toilet seat covers—and she ain’t mad about it.

6. A monogramed bowling ball—with someone else’s name.

On “The Simpsons,” a thoughtless-as-usual Homer memorably gives wife Marge a bowling ball for her birthday—with his name engraved on it.

7. A Gremlin.

A kid thought he was getting a cute pet. Turns out,that cute pet spawned other creatures that transform into demonic, destructive beasts. Thanks!

8. A pink bunny suit.

All he wanted was a BB Gun, but Aunt Clara got little Ralphie a pink bunny suit instead in “A Christmas Story.”

9. An XBox 360

Yuppy-ish Brad (Vince Vaughn) tries to be the super-cool uncle in his working-class family when he gives his nephews an XBox for Christmas, despite the $10 price cap for family gifts. The video game system provides an excuse for Brad’s angry family to accuse him of showing off how much money he makes, and that it causes their own presents look paltry (which they are—one kid got a flashlight.)

10. Time off

We can’t argue with you, Zack Morris. Two weeks off from school is a pretty sweet Christmas gift.