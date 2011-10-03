Memo to NYPD: What You Wear Doesn’t Prevent Rape

The NYPD isn’t known for their tact or sensitivity but perhaps someone in charge could have thought a little bit longer about the ignorant admonishments cops are giving the terrified female citizens ofSouth Park Slope and surrounding Brooklyn.

While officers scramble to find a serial rapist who has successfully escaped capture after 10 sexual assaults, theTheWall Street Journal reports that officers are requesting the assistance of their community (well the female members of the community) by telling them to cover up. That’s right. What you wear makes you potential rape bait in the eyes of the NYPD.

The Huffington Post reports:

A woman, only identified as Lauren, told theJournal that an officer, “pointed at my outfit and said, ‘Don’t you think your shorts are a little short?'”Two other women, wearing dresses, were stopped with Lauren and were reportedly told that they were showing a lot of skin, according to the WSJ. The officer explained to the trio that such clothing could make the suspect think he had “‘easy access.'” He supposedly closed this gem of a conversation by saying, “You’re exactly the kind of girl this guy is targeting.”

Luckily the community is defending the women of South Park Slope from further victimization by these inappropriate wardrobing conversations.Safeslope.org, a website about public safety in the area,published an open letter to their local precincts condemning this practicestating the following:

“We have received reports that multiple women have been told by officers on patrol that they are making themselves targets of violence by wearing clothing items like shorts, dresses, or skirts. These messages place the blame on women, including the survivors of assaults, in our neighborhood. Women should be able to wear whatever they want without fear of violence. It is the job of the police to protect people from harm — not blame them for it.”

NYPD spokesman,Paul Browne, defended the actions of the officers giving theJournal the following explanation for the incident:

“Officers are not telling women what not to wear –They are simply pointing out that as part of the pattern involving one or more men that the assailant(s) have targeted women wearing skirts.”

Dear NYPD: Dress code isn’t part of the penal code. How about you stick to REAL crime prevention instead of playing Sister Mary Catherine with my skirt. (Trust me, I can handle the length of my own hem, thank you.)