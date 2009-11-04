Melrose Place TV Show Gives Ashlee Simpson the Boot

Ashlee Simpson will no longer be playing Violet on Melrose Place, CW’s hit series.

“Ashlee was kicked off Melrose Place because she was a total diva on set, late all the time, and deeply disliked by fellow cast members,” an insider said. “It created a lot of discord among the cast.”

Aside from her diva-like ways, Jessica‘s kid sister couldn’t act.

With the money they are saving since cutting Simpson, the producers allegedly plan to get some of the cast members from the original series on board, including Heather Locklear and Jack Wagner.

What did you think of Simpson’s stint on the show? Is Melrose Place better off without her?