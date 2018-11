Name: Melissa Tur

Agency: Ford Models

Hometown: Zurich, Switzerland

New York City Neighborhood: Upper East Side

Most Incredible Model Moment: Shooting on an amazing Greek island for a location shoot. It was beautiful and we did some shots at the beach… AMAZING!

Favorite Stores: Urban Outfitters, Topshop, H&M, and Victoria’s Secret

What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season? A pair of Dr. Marten‘s boots and a boyfriend blazer