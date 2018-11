Object Of Desire

Melissa Odabash Anna halter bikini, $185, at net-a-porter.com

Reason #1

Because there is nothing chicer, classier, sexier, or more slimming than a black bikini.

Reason #2

The bandeau top is great for preventing tan lines at the beach, while the beaded halter is perfect for a dressier look for cocktails after.

Reason #3

This retro look will never go out of style. Pair it with oversized shades and a big straw hat for the full look.For more style tips from Noelle, see fnicmag.com