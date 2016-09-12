How STYLECASTER Creative Director Melissa Medvedich Does Fashion Week

This Fashion Week, we’ve teamed up with luxury watch purveyor Baume & Mercier—makers of the fall favorite Petite Promesse—to present a behind-the-scenes look at how editors navigate the industry’s most fun, frenetic, and creative week. Today, we check in with STYLECASTER’s creative director, Melissa Medvedich.

The woman behind STYLECASTER’s bold, punchy visuals, Medvedich taps the illustrators, photographers, and models that help bring the site’s stories to life, while drawing on her design skills to amp up imagery for the homepage and various features. From can’t-miss coffee runs to a serious street style radar, here’s how she does Fashion Week.

How She Starts Her Day

“With coffee! I live in Brooklyn and I pick it up before I hop on the subway and head into the city. I drink it black and iced—I especially need the jolt during Fashion Week.”

What She Never Leaves Home Without

“I always have deodorant, actually, and blister blockers for my feet. Very, very sexy stuff. I also carry a mini brush with me because my hair tends to get frizzy when I’m outside a lot.”

Her Go-To Outfits

“I either do the creative director uniform of all black, or I go with some basic separates. My accessories are pieces that I can wear with anything—simple necklaces, studs, and a classic, chain-bracelet watch. I do love a heel, but there’s so much running around involved that comfort is important. I’m definitely in flat sandals some days.”

What Grabs Her Attention

“Unlike editors who are covering trends, I tend to look more at the attendees than what’s on the runway. Street style is a huge part of what we do, so I’m always looking for people who are dressed in really interesting, inspiring ways. It helps give me a sense of the type of visuals we should be running.”

Her Favorite Part of the Week

“I’m a total beauty buff and I’ve always been fascinated by skin care, so I love seeing how the models have their makeup done. A fresh, dewy face tends to be my favorite. I like the drama of the bold looks, too. I might not try to copy them, but I really appreciate the artistry.”

Watch: Petite Promesse 10289

Makeup: Joanna Simkin