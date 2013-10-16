Melissa McCarthy Is All Covered-Up On Elle, Sparks Plus-Size Debate

Funny gal Melissa McCarthy looks gorgeous as one of the cover girls for November Elle‘s Women in Hollywood issue. She shares the honor with Marion Cotillard, Shailene Woodley, Naomie Harris, and Reese Witherspoon, all of whom expose considerably more flesh than McCarthy who is bundled up in on over-sized, albeit trēs chic Marina Rinaldi coat.

Considering the “Bridesmaids” actress is plus-size and there’s a high profile fashion magazine involved, the conversation has inevitably turned to the industry’s inability to properly portray women who wear a size above 12. Many publications are criticizing Elle for not styling McCarthy in the same on-trend looks as her cover contemporaries, including Slate, where journalist June Thomas dubbed McCarthy the issue’s “token plus-size cover girl.”

While many full-figured cover stars are relegated to head shots (Octavia Spencer on last November’s Elle; Adele in Vogue UK), Elle went against the grain photographing McCarthy from the knees up. However, some naysayers claim the mag’s step forward was undone by the fact they proceeded to then cover her up to such an extent, including hiding part of her face with her hair (which looks amazing by the way).

It’s worth mentioning, however, part of the problem is high-fashion clothing only goes up to a size 12, if even. That said, Adele’s 2012 Vogue cover was that year’s second highestselling issue, and there was a whole lotta cleavage, indicating plus size women can wear more curve revealing clothes and still sell covers.

UPDATE: Responding to the naysayers, Elle has issued a statement defending their styling of McCarthy. “On all of our shoots, our stylists work with the stars to choose pieces they feel good in, and this is no different: Melissa loved this look, and is gorgeous on our cover,” the magazine said. “We are thrilled to honor her as one of our Women in Hollywood this year.”

What do you think about Elle’s decision to cover-up Melissa McCarthy?