Melissa McCarthy Responds To Elle Cover Controversy: ‘I Picked The Coat’

Melissa McCarthy‘s cover for Elle‘s Women in Hollywood issue was one of last week’s most buzzed about topics. Folks were up in arms over the fact fellow cover stars Marion Cotillard, Shailene Woodley, Penelope Cruz, Naomie Harris, and Reese Witherspoon all showed at least some skin, while McCarthy appeared bundled up in on over-size (albeit trēs chic) Marina Rinaldi coat.

Considering the “Bridesmaids” actress is plus-size and there’s a high-profile fashion magazine involved, the conversation inevitably turned to the industry’s inability to properly portray women who wear clothing above size 12, with many publications criticizing Elle for not styling McCarthy in the same on-trend looks as her cover contemporaries.

But did anyone ever think to get McCarthy’s point of view on the subject? Last night at the Elle Women in Hollywood gala, E! News spoke to the funny gal, who it’s worth mentioning is working on a plus-size line, and guess what—she was the one who picked the coat!

“What I found so bizarre is I picked the coat,” McCarthy explained to E!. “I grabbed the coat. I covered up. I had a great black dress on but I thought, it comes out in November. “I was so sick of summer. I live in Southern California. I was like, ‘Give me a big coat to wear. Give the girl some cashmere!'”

When E! asked “The Heat” actress whether she expected there would be so much hoopla surrounding the cover, she said, “no, not at all!” McCarthy continued, “They were like, ‘The dress is really great,’ but I was like, ‘Yeah, but look at this.’ I was just shocked I didn’t steal it. Now I think I really should have the coat. I’m petitioning for that coat. Give me that coat. I earned it, damn it!” Take that, haters.

Last week, Elle issued a statement supporting their decision, and surprise, surprise—it’s in line with McCarthy’s account: “On all of our shoots, our stylists work with the stars to choose pieces they feel good in, and this is no different: Melissa loved this look, and is gorgeous on our cover,” the magazine said. “We are thrilled to honor her as one of our Women in Hollywood this year.”

Here’s hoping that this cover is just a first step towards many more plus-size women on high-fashion covers—and hopefully some in the future that show some fabulous curves!