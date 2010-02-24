Melania Trump: QVC Costume Jewelry Collection Launches

It looks like yet another celebrity is hopping on the designing bandwagon. This time, its Melania Trump, ex-model and wife of mega mogul Donald Trump. Trump is set to launch her own label of costume jewelry in collaboration with TV retailer QVC. The collection is set to debut on April 30 at 9 pm.

The line, eponymously labeled Melania Timepieces and Jewelry is composed of, well, timepieces and jewelry. Expect to see a wide range of opulent and flashy pieces, like large cocktail rings, braided gold necklaces, large cuffs, and gold-tone watches, all inset with crystals and imitation precious stones.

Trumps goal for the collection was to create luxury for women around the world without having them break the bank. Im proud to debut my collection of premium, affordable timepieces and jewelry and make it available to millions of women across the country through such a fantastic partnership, says Trump.

The moguls wife is said to have taken inspiration from her own collection, so we have no doubt that the collection will be ritzy. We feel like few know more about luxury than the wife of Donald Trump herself.

More News We Love:

The CFDA Invites Bloggers to Vote for the First Time

Fashion’s Night Out to Become a Primetime TV Special!

Polyvore, Fashion Community Site, Appoints New CEO