Melania Trump Chats with StyleCaster on Her New Jewelry Line with QVC

All photos courtesy of Timepieces & Fashion Jewelry by Melania Trump.

Even if you haven’t been keeping up with the news over at Trump Towers, you’ll probably be less than shocked to find out that Melania Trump is launching a jewelry collection.

After all, as wife to infamously wealthy business mogul “The Donald,” and with a Dior Haute Couture wedding dress worthy of a Vogue cover, any image of Melania that comes to mind is usually dripping in jewels. And with a younger Trump hawking fine jewelry namely Ivanka with her namesake line what’s more surprising is that each piece in her new collection launching on QVC tomorrow is under $200 incredibly affordable compared to the baubles and gems we’d expect to find in the fairer Trump’s personal jewelry cases.

The entire line is divided into three separate but seamless collections, each inspired by the cities Melania calls home New York, Paris and Palm Beach (tough life).

“Each collection has its own unique style but they all work beautifully together,” Melania told us. “We as women wear many ‘hats’; we are moms, business women, wives…I wanted to create something for all of them!”

While the look of the collection mainly consisting of gold and silver necklaces, bracelets, and simulated versions of gemstone cocktail rings and even one of Melania’s own eternity band skews towards an older audience, the affordable pricepoints will surely appeal to a younger crowd’s inner sophisticate.

But why QVC? With her connections, Melania presumably could have launched anywhere.

“I wanted women across the country to feel special, elegant, and chic, so I created unique jewelry for them from my own jewelry box,” Melania explained on targeting the masses. “Now women have an opportunity to own jewelry that they may not have been able to before.”

Starting tomorrow, the line will be available at QVC.com. While they may be a bit flashy for our daily wardrobes, we have our eyes on a few pieces perfect for some upcoming events in our calendars. When it comes to fashion fetes, we say, the more bling, the better.



Melania Silvertone Crystal Encrusted Link Bracelet, $140.



Melania Braided Link 8″ Bracelet, $30.



Melania Silvertone Simulated Gemstone Necklace, $39.



Melania Silvertone Eternity Band Ring, $27.