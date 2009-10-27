Mel Gibson: Oksana Grigorieva Pregnant and Refusing to Sign Prenup

“It’s somethin’ that you need to have, because we she leave your ass, she’s gonna leave with half.” – The wise words of Mr. Kanye West actually may hold some weight in the case of prenuptial agreements. Oksana Grigorieva, however, disagrees. Now pregnant with Mel Gibson’s child, he has asked her to sign a prenup before the couple marries this December. However, Grigorieva refuses, believing that it’s a true insult to ask her to sign such a thing.

In her previous relationship with Timothy Dalton, he too had asked her to sign a prenup after a 15 year relationship. She stubbornly refused, and instead left him. Mel better tread carefully if he wants to keep his baby mama around; it seems as if she’s serious when she says no.

What do you think, is Grigorieva right to refuse the agreement, or do you think she’ll flake out on Gibson, taking his fortune with her?