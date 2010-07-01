Mel Gibson Back To His Batty Ways, Hollister Has Bedbugs?

Mel Gibson. Photo: Michael Kovac/FilmMagic



RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE Prada windows are very happening http://twitpic.com/21jue7

We dig the inspired camo look too!



RT @HilaryHRhoda This prank never gets old: turning on someone else's seatwarmer w/out them knowing. Happened to me twice in one carride… Grrrr!

Nothing like a model’s hot bum.

RT @cmbenz The glamour girls @ Saks know the way to my heart – a margarita-flavored cupcake! #CBTX http://twitpic.com/21jf8m

Booze and sweets two of our favorite things too!





Mel Gibson is back up to his batty ways. He was caught on camera calling his ex fianc words StyleCaster is too classy to repeat. (Just Jared)

In other "we guess people never really change" news, Lindsay Lohan is being accused of owing an L.A. boutique over 15K for goods she received but apparently never thought to pay for. (Huffington Post)

Um, ew. The SoHo Hollister store had to shut down due to an outbreak of creepy critters: bedbugs. (Gothamist)

Larry King announced his upcoming retirement and has since named an heir to the suspenders. The late night host would like to see Ryan Seacrest in his seat. But doesn't Seacrest already have like 12 jobs? (Pop Eater)

The New York Times is proclaiming Mochila Bags as the must-have of the moment. But too bad for you if you just found out they're all sold out at J.Crew.

HELMUT LANG Contemporary and experimental modern culture and style magazine, Sang Bleu now available at our flagship stores.

Lovely to see a pairing that makes sense.

