Mel B Just Posed Completely Naked for Body Positivity

Mel B is still about that girl power, 22 years after the Spice Girls got their start. (Seriously: It’s been 22 years!) The artist formerly known as Scary Spice posted a shot of herself completely naked on Instagram over the weekend in the name of body positivity, wearing nothing but a gold watch, a couple of gold bracelets, and a faint smile.

“As a women I Embrace my flaws and I’m comfortable in my own skin,” she wrote. “Might as well im gonna be in it for the rest of my life,I’m the kinda girl that has absolutely no desire to fit in,ladies we gotta love the skin we are in.” For good measure, she added the hashtag “#feelinmyself.” And it shows.

The America’s Got Talent judge revealed on Instagram that she’d lost 30 pounds this year after a serious commitment to getting in shape. “Yep I’m even shocked at my cardio commitment right now an hr on the running machine fat burning keeping it interesting jamming to my tunes,” she wrote alongside a pic of herself in workout gear.

It’s clear Mel B takes her workouts seriously—in June, she was spotted going for a run with a weighted vest on. As she put it on IG, “Ive worked soooo hard for this body.”