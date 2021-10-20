Is Mejuri Good Quality? Here Are Our Honest Thoughts

Scroll To See More Images

A few years back, I fell prey to a bad habit of jewelry purchases. The pattern was always the same: I’d impulse-buy some random, gold-plated piece because of the affordable price tag, then a few months in my finger would turn green, the piece would start to oxidize or I’d experience any number of other issues that can occur when you aren’t shopping smart. Since then, I’ve become a lot more knowledgable about the kind of jewelry I buy—and where I buy it from. With quite a bit of research (ahem, purchasing) under my belt, I can certainly attest to Mejuri’s quality as beyond stellar for their affordable price point.

And of course, I can’t touch on the quality of Mejuri jewelry without breaking down the types of metals offered. Yes, there’s Sterling Silver in the mix, but I’m most interested in the golds: 14k yellow gold, 14k white gold, 14k recycled gold and 18k gold vermeil. It’s that last one that can be a little tricky, but Mejuri’s is the best in the biz.

Below, read on for a breakdown of Mejuri’s materials and my favorite pieces to shop. And FYI, Mejuri has a two-year warranty on all their pieces, meaning they’ll fix or replace any damages or flaws up to two years after you buy. So if my breakdown halfway convinces you, but you want to try their products for yourself, you’ve got nothing to lose—and lots of glorious gold to gain.

14k Gold

It should come as no surprise that Mejuri’s 14k gold is stunning, be it yellow or white. Mejuri has jewelers around the globe working not only to create gorgeous pieces, but to really hone in on quality and craftsmanship to create a fine jewelry feel at a lower-than-average price range.

It’s all in the details, people! That’s why they’ve got such a balanced range of trendier styles and investment pieces you’ll wear for life. Of course, 14k solid gold pieces won’t oxidize or change in color in any way over time, no matter where you wear them.

If you’re looking to start withs some basics, the Bold Hoops are a can’t-miss classic.

Recycled Gold

Of course, I’m an especially big fan of the fact that 40 percent of Mejuri’s 14k gold is actually recycled gold, with the other 60 percent being responsibly-mined. And when you’re shopping the site, it’s virtually impossible to tell which styles are which—but if you’re passionate about shopping just the recycled materials, they’ve got a special section that lets you see just the recycled gold options, like the Boyfriend Bold Bracelet.

Again, recycled gold is as much the real deal as the newly-mined 14k gold, so you can keep your jewelry on as long as you like with zero worries about it tarnishing.

18k Gold Vermeil

Now, let’s talk about vermeil. First of all, let me stop you right there—it’s pronounced “ver-may,” not “ver-meal,” got it? And it gets a bad rep for not being as ~pure~ as solid gold, but if you aren’t looking for a piece that lasts a literal lifetime, it gets the job done.

Mejuri’s vermeil is thicker than the standard gold plating, and they’ve got the Federal Trade Commission’s sign-off to prove it! This means it’s much more durable and less likely to oxidize quickly. Of course, if you shower every day with your jewelry on, you’ll speed up the process—but in general, their gold vermeil pieces are great for everyday wear.

I personally wear a mix of their solid gold and gold vermeil, and the LA Dôme Hoops are my favorite purchase to date.

Sterling Silver

Last but not least, I predict more and more trendsetters will gravitate to white gold and silver over the next year or so, so it’s time we deep dive into the latter. Mejuri’s Sterling Silver is made of 92.5 percent pure silver and 7.5 percent copper, plated in rhodium for both enhanced shine and durability.

The stunning Charlotte Bold Signet Ring is proof if just how good it looks! Now excuse me while I buy it as an excuse to start mixing metals.