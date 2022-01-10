Mejuri’s Latest Jewelry Drop Is So Perfectly Pearlcore

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I often associate my friends with the jewelry they wear. I can’t help but notice their curated earscapes when we’re debriefing our weekends or the signature rings that they never take off. The pieces are like parts of their personalities—and that is one of the coolest benefits of having high-quality everyday jewelry you never want to take off. The best jewelry pieces showcase a combination of classic and unique elements and that’s exactly what Mejuri’s latest pearl jewelry drop has accomplished.

Pearls have always been affiliated with elegance, but they’ve also been associated with fun (I mean, I’ve never seen someone look unhappy in a 1920s flapper-style dress!). As part of the big 1920s revival in the 2020s, we’ve started to see a pearl resurgence with the introduction of cottagecore microtrends and the Bridgerton series taking over Netflix and our sartorial preferences. Now, more designers are starting to factor pearls into their pieces—thus, the rise of pearlcore.

The best way to wear pearls this year is to incorporate them with the other classic pieces you wear on a daily basis. Layer a pearl necklace with gold chains or diamonds to keep the look modern! Mejuri does a great job of crafting modern pearl pieces by incorporating bold hoops, ear jacket studs and the like.

With new arrivals to their site every Monday, Mejuri has a lot to offer any jewelry-lover—but if you’re into pearlcore in particular, you’re in luck. Shop the brand’s best pearly whites below.

Bold Pearl Huggies

These pearl huggies are the perfect example of mixing a modern trend with a more traditional pearl earring style.

Bold Pearl Toggle Necklace

This necklace is super elegant and classic. Wear it alone for a special occasion or layer with lots of other necklaces to make it more causal.

Bold Pearl Double Wrap Bracelet

I love the impact a wrap bracelet has when it’s on the wrist. This double wrap gives a layering effect while still looking very delicate.

Bold Pearl Ear Jacket Studs

This pair of jacket stud pearls is like getting two sets of earrings in one! Wear them as is or swap out the pearl backing for a regular back to get a simple stud.

Bold Pearl Trio Hoop Earrings

This pair of hoops make a not-so-subtle statement thanks to the unique triple-pearl design.

Contrast Pearl Ring

If you are an aspiring minimalist, this black and pearl ring from Mejuri’s contrast range is the piece you need to begin a collection of effortlessly cool pieces.

Contrast Pearl Hoops

Switch out your basic gold hoops for this bold pair. The pearl at the end of the black hoop is unexpected and will be sure to get you a lot of compliments.

Contrast Pearl Climber Studs

Give pearls all the attention with this pair of climber studs. The trio of pearls is impactful, and perfect for anyone with one ear piercing who wants to fake the look of a few more.