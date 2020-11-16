Mejuri’s Flat Curb Chain Collection Is Equal Parts Trendy & Timeless

Scroll To See More Images

I challenge you to find a single influencer or It Girl without at least one piece of Mejuri jewelry around her neck, in her ears or somewhere on her Instagram feed. The brand has become synonymous with everyday cool-girl glamor, and the brand-new Mejuri Flat Curb Chain Collection is all about minimalist luxury.

Don’t get me wrong—I’m one to impulse-buy a statement earring or witty slogan tee every now and then. Usually, it makes so much sense in the moment! That said, I always find my more classic pieces are the ones that end up getting the most wear time, so I’ve made a conscious effort to resist the urge to splurge randomly, and to instead invest in pieces I can see myself wearing for years.

Oh, and when I say invest, I’m not talking thousands of dollars. Buying one or two high-quality pieces of tarnish-resistant, timeless jewelry for a few hundred bucks is by far better than dropping $50 every month on another new, trendy piece you’ll tire of. I’m in it for the long haul, baby, and that’s why I shop Mejuri.

Currently, I’ve got my eyes on the brand’s gorgeous new Flat Curb Chain Collection, featuring a brand-new chain necklace and matching bracelet, available in both 14K yellow gold and Titanium. While Mejuri offers some pieces in gold vermeil for affordability, the new Flat Curb Chain pieces are made for all-day, everyday wear. I’m talking gym sesh, shower—nothing’s going to dull these babies down.

Justine Lançon, Mejuri’s Chief Creative Officer, gave StyleCaster a little more insight into the new collection: “The Flat Curb Chain is a bolder take on our best-selling Curb Chain necklace, a classic staple in one’s wardrobe,” shares Lançon. “In 2020, we’ve definitely seen a shift in preference towards experimentation and edgier silhouettes that can be worn alone or layered with daintier pieces. More than ever, people are incorporating more fine jewelry in their essentials to elevate their WFH look—especially since you don’t need to take it off.” Unlike many of Mejuri’s daintier pieces, this new collection is a bit thicker, so these chains stand out on their own or layered with a mess of others. Thanks to the flat links, though, they don’t feel too chunky, so they’re perfect for everyday wear. This is also the first time Mejuri has described a collection as unisex, although you can certainly wear any of their pieces and look fab, no matter how you identify. “The Flat Curb is for anyone depending on how they wear or style it to fit their lifestyle because of its versatility—from the minimalist to the trendsetter,” confirms Lançon.

Now, let’s talk pricing The gold pieces in this collection will run you between $495-550, so if you’re looking for a forever chain, yours could be one of the below. If you aren’t ready to splurge just yet, opt for the titanium styles, which cost between $175-$225 and are just as durable and gorgeous.

With that, read on to shop Mejuri’s Flat Curb Chain collection and treat yourself to a piece that’s equal parts trendy and timeless.

Flat Curb Chain in 14k Yellow Gold

Over the past few years, it’s become apparent that a solid gold chain is always a safe bet, and this one looks great layered with statement necklaces or worn solo.

Flat Curb Chain in Titanium

Not into bold gold? This collection’s Titanium styles, like this necklace, will definitely be more your speed. Something about a cool-toned metal just screams—well, cool.