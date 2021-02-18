Mejuri’s New Enamel Rings Nail 2021’s Hottest Jewelry Trend

Scroll To See More Images

Our opportunities to experiment with style took a massive hit over the last year, but the accessories we chose to wear while working from home were our saving grace. I seriously miss the days prior to then where I could put on “real” pants and deck myself out in every blingy earring, bracelet and necklace in my jewelry box. Now that we’re starting to go out and about again, hopefully, Mejuri’s brand-new enamel rings can help me get a handle on some of 2021’s biggest jewelry trends.

I once thought colorful jewelry was a thing of the past. Sure, I used to stack on bright bangles and plastic rings when I played dress-up as a kid, but I’ve opted for wearing more understated pieces made from gold or silver since becoming a real adult. That said, it looks like Mejuri is officially making colors cool again with their new selection of enamel pieces, and I’m surprisingly here for it. The collection includes two ring styles and a pair of hoop earrings that come in shades of green, brown and blue. If you’re a true magpie at heart, don’t fret—these enamel pieces are adorned with a single shiny stone in the center for an added blingy bonus.

All trends really do end up coming back around. Similar to the pearl jewelry craze that took over my Instagram feed last month and revived the look I once considered stuffy and outdated, enamel is being completely reinvented in 2021. In Mejuri’s collection, the colors are more understated rather than bold or intense, so they’ll play well with your favorite metallic pieces and chunky gold chains. Just like everything else Mejuri sells, these rings are just bold enough to make a statement.

Add a few of these rings into your collection for a playful pop of color this season. Read on to see all of the pretty shades.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Monochrome Ring in Blue Topaz

This stunning blue topaz stone will really pop when styled with either silver or gold accompanying pieces. I used to think that I should only wear “something blue” on my wedding day, but this ring is making me reconsider.

Monochrome Dôme Ring in Rose Quartz

Damn, I never thought brown jewelry could look so good! The color combo of this ring is inspiring me to try pairing pink and brown together in my actual outfits. BRB—heading to my closet to brainstorm.

Monochrome Green Topaz Ring

This topaz is set against a simple black band, so you can feel okay about wearing it with your next monochromatic outfit. TBH, it’s giving me major Shego from Kim Possible vibes, but make it fashion.

Monochrome Dôme Ring in Prasiolite

The Dôme band is slightly larger than Mejuri’s other Monochrome ring option, so it will definitely make more of an impact when you wear it. The design and size of the prasiolite stone are slightly 1920’s-inspired, and I’m obsessed.

Monochrome Rose Quartz Ring

Rose quartz is the stone of unconditional love and I really love how it looks on this ring. Catch me wearing this one everyday while I try to attract a little extra love in my life.

Monochrome Prasiolite Ring

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: The color green is gonna be huge in 2021. I usually opt for more toned-down shades like olive, but this vibrant color is calling my name.

Monochrome Garnet Ring

I think that garnet is so timeless—it almost makes me wish I was born in January instead of October. This all-red monochrome ring is a fresh take on a typically vintage-feeling stone.