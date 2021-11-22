Here’s How To Get Early Access To Mejuri’s Glitzy Black Friday Sale

Scroll To See More Images

I’m not typically one to spend Black Friday shopping deals from anywhere and everywhere. Instead, I focus in on the brands I absolutely love and tend to buy from year-round. Why not give them my undivided attention when they’re offering incredible discounts? When it comes to jewelry, Mejuri’s Black Friday sale is certainly number one on my To Shop list—and thank goodness I’m an email subscriber, because I’m shopping it days early as we speak.

If you want in, you can totally do the same! The official Black Friday sale goes live to the public on November 24, but if you subscribe to their emails, you can get access today, November 22. The highlight of the sale is 20 percent off everything with a minimum spend of $150. That means you’ve got to spend at least $150 to get the discount, so don’t be shy about snagging yourself a necklace, a bracelet, a few rings and a whole new ear stack. You deserve it!

The sale will run until November 29, but I have a hunch Mejuri’s top items (cough, the pavé pieces and the iconic Croissant styles) will sell out, so I don’t recommend wasting any time. Gift cards aren’t included in the sale, so if you’re planning on buying holiday gifts for others, direct your gift recipients to Mejuri’s IG page so they can let you know their favorite pieces in advance.

Or, you can take my advice on the best picks to give and receive, especially at 20 percent off! Below, read on for what I’m thinking will be the most-coveted pieces (which you can shop here), including diamonds, 14k solid gold and so much more. All that glitters is officially on sale—thank you, Mejuri!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Mejuri is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Bold Hoops

If you’re looking for a minimalist pair of everyday earrings, the Bold Hoops are for you. They’re in my ears as we speak! For 20 percent off of $160, you truly can’t go wrong.

Diamond Letter Pendant

Need a great gift for your sibling or BFF? Something personalized always feels extra-special, so I nominate the Diamond Letter Pendant for just under $200.

Double Curb Chain Bracelet

My sister’s boyfriend just gave her the Double Curb Chain Bracelet for the anniversary, and I can confirm it was well-received. If you’re looking for a special gift or just want to amp up your own arm party, it’s a safe bet.

Heirloom Ring

If diamonds and pearls aren’t your thing, honey quartz is a gorgeous neutral stone for everyday wear. Snagging the Heirloom Ring for 20 percent off of $550 feels nothing short of a holiday miracle.

Pavé Diamond Cushion Necklace

Pavé pieces like this Diamond Cushion Necklace ain’t cheap, so the Black Friday sale is the perfect time to pounce. Catch me serving rich mom vibes at the holiday party!!!

Solid Croissant Dôme Hoops

Resin is all the rage on TikTok right now, so skip the silver and gold and opt for these black resin Solid Croissant Dôme Hoops for an edgier look.

LA Dôme Cuff Bracelet

I’m not normally one for cuffs, but the LA Dôme Bracelet just has the perfect amount of sparkle. The white sapphire stones are set to look like twinkly little stars!

Thin Croissant Dôme Ring

A Mejuri, classic, the Croissant Dôme Ring is an absolute must-shop. If you’re seeking a statement piece you can still wear every single day, it’s the perfect balance of chunky and elegant.

Bold Pearl Hoop Earrings

In my opinion, Mejuri’s pearl selection is soooo slept on. Don’t miss your chance to snag their pearl pieces for 20 percent off! The Bold Pearl Hoop Earrings are just under $100 and make the perfect statement when styled with everything from winter whites to summer dresses.

Bold Letter Pendant Necklace

One more personalized pick if you’re shopping for gifts! The Bold Letter Pendant Necklace makes any outfit look more elevated. Layer it with simpler gold necklaces for a maximalist look or let it stand out all on its own.