Name: Meiling Chen

Age: Can I say “ageless?”

Occupation: designer/fine artist

Location: Lower East Side of New York City and Europe

Exploring the relationship between fashion and art, organic clothing designer Meiling Chen is known for drapy and comfortable dresses that help the environment and improve your karma. Chen grew up carefully watching her father construct clothing when she was a child and has also formally studied fine arts in Taiwan. She sat down with StyleCaster to help better understand her life philosophies.

1. First things first: Where do you shop? Do you have a secret store?



I don’t shop for clothes much anymore. I use what I have or my mom’s old clothes to create new outfits for myself. I shop more in organic grocery stores and the farmer’s market in Union Square a lot.



2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

Fearless dreamer.



3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

A pair of well-fitting jeans.

4. Who are your favorite designers?

There are many of them I like; the up-and-coming innovative ones and the masters from the past: Madame Vionnet, Charles James..

5. If you could swap closets with anyone, who would it be?

Cleopatra.

6. What are your favorite online destinations?

Houseoforganic.com and Inhabitat.com.

7. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

The ’40s.

8. If you could get personal fashion advice from one person, living or dead, who would it be?

Rei Kawakubo.

9. If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?

Orlando.

10. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.



Underwear only. I have not found anything like that yet.

11. How much is too much to spend on a pair of shoes?

$300, unless it is something unbelievable. Then it is priceless.



12. Who is your style soul mate?

Everyone I see on the streets.

13. It’s your Final Supper—;who’s there and what meal do you ask for?



I wish to have a final meal with all the people I care for. Organic bio-dynamic raw and cooked dishes would be ideal.

14. Did you go to Prom? What did you wear?



I grew up in Taipei, Taiwan. We did not have Prom then, so I was wearing my school uniform for all the graduation events/celebrations.

15. What theme song best describes your life?

Let it be.



16. What inspires you?

Everyday life, the people around me and who I come across.