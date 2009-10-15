Meghan McCain: Photos on Twitter Cause a Stir

If we could tweet a hug, we would, and we would send it right to former presidential candidate John McCain‘s daughter Meghan. Due to a boobalicious photo she posted of herself on Twitter, the negative response she received has forced her to reconsider her social networking choices.

After a bunch of not-so-nice responses, she posted “When I am alone in my apartment, I wear tank tops and sweat pants, I had no idea this makes me a ‘slut’, I can’t even tell you how hurt I am.”

Our response? Chill, Tweeters of the World! Good Lord! Since when do we deem a photo of a girl with big boobs news? Next thing you know, E! will want to give her a reality show. Plus, she’s holding a book about Andy Warhol, not Mein Kampf! At least she reads! The photo had been viewed more than 67,000 times by 10:30am; pervs.

