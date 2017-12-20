Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress Sketches Might Have Leaked, and They’re Beyond Gorgeous

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding is still months away, but we might have a huge clue to what the bride will be wearing on her big day. According to TMZ, Israeli fashion designer, Inbal Dror, was asked to design the 36-year-old actress’s wedding dress, and, judging from the leaked sketches, she will not disappointment.

Per TMZ, who confirmed that Dror was contacted by the Royal Family to dress Markle for her special day, the actress is mulling over three modern form-fitting wedding dresses—a huge departure from soon-to-be sister-in-law Kate Middleton‘s bridal gown which featured traditional lace and a huge train.

For the most part, the three sketches show similar figure-hugging dresses with high necks, long sleeves, and tons of delicate lace stitched down the front and on the sleeves. Though two of the dresses feature a mermaid-like silhouette, one gown stands out from the rest with its princess skirt (heh), which fans out at the bottom with an intricate lace design.

It’s important to note that until we hear the news from the Royal Family themselves, the sketches are pure speculation. Plus, even if the family did approach Dror, they likely contacted several designers to choose the best fit, which means that Markle could be walking down the aisle in a completely different gown. Guess we’ll just have to tune in on May 19, 2018 to find out.