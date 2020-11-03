Meghan Markle Just Broke Royal Tradition by ‘Voting in This Election’

In case you had any doubts, just know that even Meghan Markle voted in the 2020 election. Multiple sources told Newsweek that “the duchess of Sussex is voting” for president, just like millions of other voters across the country. Only, there’s one big difference between Meghan and the rest of the U.S. votership: She’s still technically a royal, of course. This makes for a pretty historic vote, as Meghan is the first member of the British royal family to ever cast their ballot in a U.S. presidential election.

While sources could not confirm the method the Duchess of Sussex, 39, used to cast her vote this year, they did guarantee that she “is voting in this election,” as per Newsweek and PEOPLE. One source told Newsweek, “I’m not going to get into methods or timing, but can confirm that the duchess is voting in this election.” It’s possible that Meghan either voted via absentee ballot or showed up to the polls early or on Election day at her local polling site near her home in California. No matter the option she chose, it’s clear that she’s practicing what she preached.

In August, the Duchess of Sussex opened up to Marie Claire about her plans to vote in the November 3 presidential election. “I know what it’s like to have a voice and also what it’s like to feel voiceless,” she told the publication for their voting feature. “I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard.”

She continued, “One of my favorite quotes, and one that my husband I have referred to often, is from Kate Sheppard, a leader in the suffragist movement in New Zealand, who said, ‘Do not think your single vote does not matter much. The rain that refreshes the parched ground is made up of single drops.’ That is why I vote.”

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, 36, now live in Montecito, California with their son Archie after officially stepping back from their roles as working senior members of the royal family in April. Since their move to the United States, the royal couple has been advocating for voter registration and imploring their followers to cast their votes in the 2020 election.

During a September appearance for Time 100, Meghan and Harry both urged Americans to participate in the voting process while also highlighting that this privilege is not afforded to everyone. “Many of you may not know that I haven’t been able to vote in the U.K. my entire life,” Prince Harry revealed during their appearance. (In the U.K., it is against royal protocol to participate in British elections as royals are expected to remain apolitical.) The Duke of Sussex went on to ask viewers to “reject hate speech” as they make their decisions.

“As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity,” he said. “What we consume, what we are exposed to, and what we engage with online, has a real effect on all of us.”