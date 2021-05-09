Meghan Markle Looked So Good During Her VAX LIVE Appearance

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had their dramatic AF interview with Oprah Winfrey back in March, she’s been laying pretty low. And I don’t blame her! She left it all out on the table; she deserves a hot minute out of the spotlight. That said, she and her hubby did make an appearance at VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World to share a few words on the importance of getting vaccinated.

Award season may be mostly over, but VAX LIVE was as star-studded as any pre-pandemic red carpet. The show was filmed on May 2 but airs May 8, and is the first-ever large-scale music event that’s totally COVID-19 compliant. Rather than the usual mess of adoring fans that flocks to festivals, the audience was filled with (fully-vaccinated!) frontline healthcare and essential workers.

Host Selena Gomez looked absolutely amazing and positively nailed her praise of the men and women that worked so hard to keep us safe this year. “Many of us had to stay home, but you all didn’t have a choice,” Gomez said. “You set an example for all of us, both in how you stayed on the job and that we need to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

The audience enjoyed performances by the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R—I mean, Coachella who? Special guest speakers included Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, Jimmy Kimmel, Sean Penn, David Letterman and of course, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Appearing for just a few moments from her home in California, Markle (who is a VAX LIVE campaign chair) looked radiant in a red collared shirtdress with a cheerful pink poppy pattern by Carolina Herrera. Her gorgeous hair was shiny and sideswept and her glam featured a slightly darker than usual smoky eye paired with a pinky-nude lip.

“As campaign chairs of VAX LIVE, my husband and I believe it’s critical that our recovery prioritizes the health, safety and success of everyone, and particularly women who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic,” Markle said in her address. “Women, and especially women of color, have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out. Since the pandemic began, nearly 5.5 million women have lost work in the U.S., and 47 million more women around the world are expected to slip into extreme poverty.”

Given that she’s pregnant with a daughter of her own, it’s no surprise that women in particular are at the forefront of her mind. “When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and support to lead us forward.”

It was a brief but pleasant sighting, and I’ve got my fingers crossed we see more of Markle over the next few months. If only for more empowering words and great outfit inspo!