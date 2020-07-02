Meghan Markle Felt ‘Unprotected’ by the Royal Family During Her ‘Emotional’ Pregnancy

On her own. Meghan Markle felt “unprotected” by royals during her pregnancy with Prince Harry’s baby, according to court documented obtained by E! News. In the documents, the former Duchess of Sussex’s lawyers claimed that Meghan and her friends felt “silenced” by the British royal family when the Mail on Sunday and other publications went after her during her pregnancy in 2019.
“[Meghan Markle] had become the subject of a large number of false and damaging articles by the U.K. tabloid media, specifically by the [Mail on Sunday], which caused tremendous emotional distress and damage to her mental health,” the documents read. “As her friends had never seen her in this state before, they were rightly concerned for her welfare, specifically as she was pregnant, unprotected by the Institution and prohibited from defending herself.”
Meghan filed a lawsuit against The Mail on Sunday, as well as its publishing company, Associated Newspapers Unlimited, in October 2019 after the tabloid published excerpts of a private conversation between the Suits alum and her estranged father, Thomas Markle. “The case centers on a private and hand-written letter from a daughter to her father that was published by The Mail on Sunday. This gross violation of any person’s right to privacy is obvious and unlawful,” a source close to Meghan and Harry told Entertainment Tonight.
Per the recent court documents, Meghan’s lawyers also claimed that the the British royal family was told to not speak about Meghan or her family when asked about her by the tabloids. “It was mandated by the [Kensington Palace Communications Team] that all friends and family of [Meghan] should say ‘no comment’ when approached by any media outlet, despite misinformation being provided to U.K. tabloids about [her],” the documents read.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
The documents continued, “This shared frustration amongst [her] friends left everyone feeling silenced, as it appeared that other so-called sources were able to disseminate false statements. While the people who knew her best were told that they needed to remain silent.”
The documents also reference Meghan’s friends, who spoke to People anonymously to defend her from the U.K. tabloids’ claims about her and her father. While Meghan and Harry knew about the People article the day it was published, it wasn’t until a “considerable time later” that the former Duchess knew which of her friends spoke about her in the press.
Meghan’s lawyers claims that it was Kensington Palace’s refusal to defend Meghan from the press that led her friends to take matters into their own hands. “It is probably because of this reason, as well as concerns about the press intrusion by the U.K. tabloids, that a few friends chose to participate, and they did so anonymously,” the documents read.
Meghan’s legal drama with the tabloids come after she and Prince Harry announced their decision to step down from the royal family in January. The couple first moved to Canada before relocating to Los Angeles.
As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan
“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” the couple wrote in a statement on their Instagram. “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.”