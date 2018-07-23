Meghan Markle Was Prevented from Wearing This Outfit Because of Royal Tradition

Though Meghan Markle gets a lot of flak for breaking royal traditions (from her cross-body bag to her messy bun to her pantyhose-less legs), for the most part, she gets away with it. But did her recent request to wear a tuxedo instead of a traditional dress or skirt cross a line? The Queen reportedly thought so.

According to sources for the Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, are preparing for their royal tour of Australia and New Zealand in the fall and are packing their suitcases accordingly. Along with her show-stopping dresses and skirts, Markle reportedly planned to wear a Stella McCartney tuxedo for an evening event with her beau.

However, the plan was reportedly shut down by Prince Harry who nixed the idea of a tuxedo, likely because of royal tradition and his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s preference to see royal women in dresses and skirts.

“Meghan is being told she needs to stop dressing like a Hollywood star and start dressing like a Royal,” a Kensington Palace source told the Daily Mail. “Meghan wanted to wear a tuxedo-style suit but Harry said it wasn’t traditional enough.”

The news follows Markle’s recent visit to Croke Park in Ireland where she made headlines for the classic black Givenchy suit she wore. Given that that wasn’t the first suit she has worn (she wore an Alexander McQueen suit in February) and that, you know, she used to be on a show called Suits, you would think that the royals would ease up on tradition and allow her to wear a tuxedo, even if it is out of the dress code.

Now, it’s important to note that this story is told through sources to the Daily Mail, so there’s a chance that it could be incorrect. However, if it is true, we hope that Markle finds a way to wear that tux one way or another. When it comes to preventing us from seeing Markle’s lewks, we have to intervene.