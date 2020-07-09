Meghan Markle Is Trying to Stop Her Friends From the ‘Threat’ of Being Named in Her Lawsuit

As proceedings in her court case continue to rage on, Meghan Markle’s trying to stop Daily Mail naming her friends in her lawsuit against them. The Duchess of Sussex, 38, is worried that their affiliated paper, the Mail on Sunday, will reveal her friends’ identities for “clickbait.” The decision would definitely result in a serious breach of privacy for them, so Meghan is doing everything she can to stop that “vicious” threat before it happens.

In a witness statement submitted on July 9 as part of Meghan and Harry’s lawsuit against Mail publishers Associated Newspapers, the Duchess urges England’s High Court to prevent the Mail on Sunday from publicizing the names of five friends who spoke to People in early 2019. Meghan’s friends spoke anonymously to the outlet at the time, defending her against the history of British media’s bullying against her. “It’s wrong to put anyone under this level of emotional trauma, let alone when they’re pregnant,” one friend told People. Given their testimony, their names were confidentially submitted to the court and the Mail‘s defense team in early July. Now, the outlet has threatened to publish them.

Meghan has since come forward to demand that the court preserve her friends’ anonymity. “These five women are not on trial, and nor am I,” she wrote in her witness statement, eventually going on to add, “Each of these women is a private citizen, young mother, and each has a basic right to privacy.” The Duchess’ letter also condemns the Mail’s attempt to publicize their names, writing that doing so would pose “a threat to their emotional and mental wellbeing.”

Yet the Mail thinks otherwise. According to a spokesperson with The Telegraph, “Their evidence is at the heart of the case and we see no reason why their identities should be kept secret.” As for the case itself, it all started when the Mail on Sunday published a private letter written by Meghan to her father, Thomas Markle. Per that offense, the Duchess is suing on the grounds of breach of privacy and copyright infringement.

You can read the entirety of Meghan’s witness statement, originally published by the Telegraph, below.