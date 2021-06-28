Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Is Expecting a Baby With His New Wife Weeks After Lilibet’s Birth

Baby on the way! Meghan Markle’s ex Trevor Engelson is expecting his second child with his wife, a source confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday, June 28.

Meghan and Trevor were previously married from 2011 to 2013. Following their divorce, the 44-year-old producer went on to marry Tracey Kurland, a 34-year-old nutritionist, in May 2019. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Ford Grace Engelson, just over a year later in August 2020. Now, the pair are expecting another baby girl, per Us Weekly.

While congratulations are surely in order, Trevor and Tracey may not be hearing any from the Duchess of Sussex. According to a source who previously spoke to the magazine in 2019, Trevor and Meghan “no longer speak” following their split. The film and TV executive “doesn’t really think about Meghan” anymore, the insider added at the time, noting, “He’s in a very happy relationship.”

Meghan, meanwhile, went on to marry Prince Harry in May 2018. The couple, who also share 2-year-old son Archie Harrison, welcomed their daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed Lili’s birth in a statement on June 6.

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” a spokesperson for the couple said in their statement. “Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz.”

The statement went on to reveal that the couple’s first daughter is named after Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II (whose family nickname is “Lilibet”), and late mother, Princess Diana. “Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home. Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” the statement continued. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales. This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”

Harry and Meghan also added, “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”