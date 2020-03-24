Meghan Markle Was Just Offered a Role on This TV Show After Her Disney drama

Is the former Suits actress out of retirement? Meghan Markle was offered a role on The Simpsons after her Disney drama, and we would love to see it. In a recent interview with RadioTimes, Al Jean, The Simpsons‘ show runner, revealed that the ex-Duchess of Sussex was offered a voiceover role on the animated series, which has been on air since 1989.

“We’ve talked about Harry and Meghan,” he said. “I hear she wants to do voiceover work, so if they’re reading this, give us a call.”

The news comes after the Daily Mail reported that the California native was turned down for an onscreen role with Disney because of her “controversial” drama with the royal family. (Since Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, announced their decision to move to Canada and take a “step down” from the British royal family in January, there have been reports of a feud between the couple and other royals, such as the Queen, Prince William and Prince Charles.)

“Meghan needs Disney more than Disney needs Meghan,” the source shared. “She’s a controversial figure,” a source told the Daily Mail. “There have been reports of a deal but that’s not true beyond the voiceover work.” (In January, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Meghan signed a voiceover deal with Disney in exchange for a donation to the charity Elephants Without Borders.”

A source for The Mirror also claimed that Meghan was interested in a superhero role with Marvel, which Disney owns. “She has already done a voiceover for Disney and now word is out that she’s looking for a superhero film, as a voiceover or even on screen,” the insider said.

It’s unclear where Meghan and Disney stand now (again, these are unnamed sources, so who knows the Meg-Disney drama is legit), but we’re into her voiceover on The Simpsons. Let’s make it happen, TV gods.