Meghan Markle’s Teal Leather Pencil Skirt Is the Edgy Basic We Didn’t Know We Needed

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images.

On Wednesday, Meghan Markle stepped out in an ensemble that was much more on-trend than it might’ve seemed at first glance. The Duchess of Sussex paired a teal button-down with a teal pencil skirt and nude pumps. Standard enough, right?

Sure, except teal’s one of fall’s favorite colors and Markle’s pencil skirt was made of leather—two facts that left the Duchess’ seemingly unassuming outfit feeling both incredibly interesting and distinctly fashion-forward.

MORE: Meghan Markle Is Causing a Spike in This Surprising Beauty Product

First, the palette. Teal is everywhere this fall. It pervaded designer collections so thoroughly that Neiman Marcus created an entire lookbook for the color (which they aptly named “peacock”).

Then, the skirt. While pencil skirts may be par for the course for British Royalty, we’d never expect to see a duchess in something as edgy as tight-fitting leather. Leather pencil skirts seem like the stuff of grungy street style stars—basics to be paired with vintage graphic tees, studded boots and red lipstick. They feel profoundly rock-chic and not particularly royal.

But somehow, when rendered in turquoise, the leather pencil skirt takes on a new aesthetic personality—one that’s softer, chicer and a tad more sophisticated. Markle stunned in the look, and she’s managed to convince us we need a teal leather pencil skirt of our own, too.

MORE: ASOS Has Seen a Huge Rise in This Trend, Thanks to Meghan Markle

Unsurprisingly, teal leather pencil skirts are somewhat hard to come by. While turquoise skirts in all kinds of silhouettes have dominated retailers this fall, few of them are pencil skirts—and even fewer are rendered in leather.

Still, we managed to dig up 11 pieces that evoke the spirit of Markle’s look at various price points—all of which you can peruse in the slideshow below.

Regina Pyo faux leather skirt, $640 at The Modist

Photo: The Modist.
Calvin Klein striped wool midi skirt, $790 at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter.
Lela Rose crepe pencil skirt, $795 at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter.
Vivienne Westwood Anglomania twisted corduroy skirt, $490 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
Akris crepe wrap skirt, $895 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Photo: Saks Fifth Avenue.
Diane von Furstenberg mini skirt, $270 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Photo: Saks Fifth Avenue.
P.A.R.O.S.H. fitted pencil skirt, $280 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
Theory leather pencil skirt, $795 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
Stouls Gilda pencil skirt, $900 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
Selected knit pencil skirt, $130 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
Loveless fitted pencil skirt, $136 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.

