Meghan Markle’s Summer Shorts Are Chic Enough To Wear To Work

If your summer calendar is already filling up with events, there’s no doubt that you’re going to need an extra dose of outfit inspiration to get you through all those birthday parties, picnics, weddings and happy hours. The only people who probably have to attend more social events than you are members of the royal family. There’s no need to scroll through Pinterest for an OOTD when Meghan Markle’s summer looks are (literally) spot on for every possible occasion.

When it seems like every big fashion celebrity is pulling inspiration from the early 2000s (yes, I’m talking about you, Bella Hadid) it’s refreshing to have someone to look to for outfit inspiration that doesn’t involve micro-mini skirts or low-rise jeans. The Duchess of Sussex always manages to strike a balance between timeless class and current trends with her outfits—this makes her the perfect person to look to for realistic outfit ideas. While Markle’s calendar is filled with niche outings like polo matches (three in the last month), her looks are super versatile. If Markle is wearing it, you’re guaranteed to recreate the look for an office setting, party or casual day out. She’s a pro at looking professionally cool and by pulling inspiration from her latest look, you will be too.

Meghan Markle lives a hybrid of California coastal and England royal lifestyles which have given her the opportunity to develop a unique and more casual style within the confines of the royal family—I have a feeling she’d be into the coastal grandmother aesthetic. Her looks are surprisingly relatable (remember that one time she wore a striped Reformation dress?) and always elegant.

Part of being a Santa Barbara It-Girl is wearing pieces from laid-back designers like Khaite. The brand is known for making well-tailored, elevated basics and is a favorite of celebs like Katie Holmes, Emma Stone, Kendall Jenner and of course, Meghan Markle. Markle’s latest polo match look included white breezy shorts from the brand. The shorts sat high on Markle’s waist and were synched with a Khaite wide black leather belt. The longer wide leg gives the shorts a skirt-like shape while still having the added comfort of an inseam. If there was ever a pair of shorts appropriate enough to wear to an office, it’s this pair. They retail for over $500 (and are currently sold out) but rumor has it, you can find a similar pair for under $30 from H&M.

This pair of high-waisted shorts from H&M are super lightweight. Like the Khaite shorts, they hit at a longer length and fit loosely which makes them great for a work setting (think of them like cropped slacks). This pair comes in four colors.

While Markle’s look was all laid-back coastal on the bottom, it leaned into royal fashion on the top. She paired her white shorts with a loose black and white polka dot blouse with the tie undone loosely around her neck. If you’ve ever been to a polo match (or searched “polo match etiquette” like I just did), you’ll know that it’s customary to wear a hat. Markle, who’s well aware of the rules, opted for a wide-brimmed black hat that would look just as cute worn on the beach or in a garden. She completed the look with Aquazurra pointed-toe pumps, simple diamond stud earrings and Valentino sunglasses.