Meghan Markle Chose A White-Hot Look For Her ‘TIME’ Magazine Cover

According to TIME, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are two of the 100 Most Influential People in the world. While I know they’re referring to more than just fashion, I have to give sartorial credit where credit is due! Markle is undeniably also one of the most influential fashionistas in the world, so her choice of attire for the cover made a big statement.

Styled by sisters Nina and Clare Hallworth, the duo poses on their cover in front of a background of blurred trees. Except, I don’t actually think that’s where they were, because the whole damn cover screams Photoshop. Markle, who is 5’6, looks to be the same height as Prince Harry, who is 6’1—although it also seems like he is sort of sitting behind her? But there’s no sign of his left leg? Also, why is he hiding? There’s a lot to take in, but I’m here to talk about Meghan’s jumpsuit, so I digress.

Strange editing aside, Markle looks absolutely gorgeous. She’s rocking voluminous middle-parted waves, bronzed, glowy skin and a crisp white jumpsuit. It may be a blouse perfectly tucked into trousers, but for all intents and purposes, we’re calling it a white jumpsuit.

Markle rocks it, but I think her ensemble isn’t all about just looking good. The decision to wear white is more likely than not an homage to the Suffragette movement. The suffragettes often wore white when fighting for gender equality and we frequently see women in power opt for all-white attire during pivotal moments. Think AOC when she was sworn into Congress, or Vice President Kamala Harris on election night.

Obviously, she looks gorgeous, but I think her look is meant to signify more. She’s one of the world’s most influential people, after all! No way she’d pass up a chance this big to send a message .

Regardless, I think Markle’s look is white-hot. Below, read on for more of my favorite Meghan Markle fashion moments, broken down by color, natch.

Bright Blue

She wows in white, but I’m here to argue that I love Markle most in color. Seen here in a saturated blue shirtdress paired with black espadrilles, she’s proof that a bold hue can take a simple outfit up a few notches.

Elegant Green

This Kelly green look worn to a Commonwealth Day service has to be one of my all-time favorite Markle moments. The silhouette is perfect and that green is just made for her complexion. Also, a good hat gives any royal ensemble some bonus points.

Neutral Tan

While off-duty, Markle tends to gravitate towards laid-back neutrals. Maybe it’s the LA influence! This sleeveless trench dress is understated, but still undeniably chic.

Royal Red

Is there anything better than a duchess in red? Regardless of what her title may be now, there’s no denying our girl looks like a knockout in a red dress like this one she stunned in back in 2018.

Classic Black

Megan met Beyoncé in this look, so she knew it had to be good. We don’t always see her in solid black dresses, but when she does wear them, she wows.

Sunny Yellow

Forget what I said about the rest of the rainbow—yellow is Markle’s color. She looks like a total ray of sunshine in this shift, and the hue gives the rigid silhouette a more playful feel.