Meghan Markle Participated in a ‘Staged Kidnapping’ as Part of Her Royal Training

As part of her royal training, Meghan Markle participated in a “staged kidnapping.” According to Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s new book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Family, Meghan took part in a fake hostage situation before her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

“She underwent an intense two-day security course with the SAS, the British Army’s most elite regiment,” Scobie and Durand wrote in Finding Freedom, which details Meghan and Harry’s relationship from the moment they met to their decision to take a step back as senior members of the British royal family in January 2020.

As for what the hostage situation entailed, Scobie and Durand claimed that Meghan was kidnapped and put into the back of a car by a fake terrorist. She was then “saved” by royal officers who used fake guns. “Meghan took part in a staged kidnapping, where she was bundled into the back of a car by a ‘terrorist,’ taken to a different location and then ‘saved’ by officers firing fake guns (the kind used in Hollywood filming) for realism,” the authors wrote.

The book‘s claims echo an Us Weekly report from November 2017 about how Meghan received training in “various situations,” such as stalking and physical threats. “Meghan has had access to Harry’s most trusted aides since their relationship went public, so whether it’s advice on a business decision or handling a media issue, she’s been able to get advice whenever needed, and it’s been invaluable,” a source told the magazine at the time. “On top of that, Meghan was given some basic training by protection staff, learning what to do in various situations, whether that’s receiving threats or if she’s worried about someone following her.”

The source also claimed that Meghan’s training would “be very much the same process” as the training Kate Middleton went through before she married Prince William in April 2011.

Finding Freedom, which was released on August 11, comes seven months after Meghan and Harry announced their decision to leave the British royal family and move to Canada with their 1-year-old son, Archie Mountbatten Windsor, in January 2020. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” the couple wrote on their Instagram at the time.

Meghan and Harry have since relocated to Los Angeles, where they live in Tyler Perry’s mansion as they shop for a forever home. In their Instagram statement in January, Meghan and harry promised to continue their duties as royals, while moving across the pond to raise their son.

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” the couple wrote. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

