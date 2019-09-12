Meghan Markle Is Back from Maternity Leave and Looked Stylish AF at Her Clothing Launch

Scroll To See More Images

After some time off for maternity leave, Meghan Markle is back on her royalty grind—starting with the launch of a new capsule collection. Part of her philanthropic work, the collaborative clothing line will benefit Smart Works, an organization created to help unemployed women get back in the workforce. At the launch of her new Smart Works collection, Meghan Markle gave us all a taste of what clothes are included. The Duchess of Sussex stepped out in front of the cameras in two pieces from the collection: a classic, crisp white button down by Misha Nonoo and sleek black Jigsaw pants. Of course, the Duchess also donned some of Princess Diana’s jewelry. She is royalty, after all. And for someone who has an infant at home, I’d say Meghan Markle looks remarkably rested. (I really hope that the monarchy makes time for naps in their schedule.)

Along with Misha Nonoo and Jigsaw, the Smart Works capsule collection also includes pieces from John Lewis & Partners as well as Marks and Spencer. The entire collaboration features a shirt, pants, bag, dress and blazer—basically the perfect minimalist workwear wardrobe. The line will benefit women who are currently unemployed get the help they need to secure jobs. This includes interview training, providing appropriate clothing and more.

For every item of clothing purchased from the capsule collection, one is donated to Smart Works. This means that women in need are getting the same high-quality workwear pieces that those with more financial security choose to buy for themselves. While it might seem like the quality of clothing is not a huge deal, it definitely can be. Having high-quality workwear puts underprivileged women at the same level as those who are already able to afford the same clothes. When these women go in for an interview, they’re all on the same playing field.

The entire collection is available to shop now, so we rounded up some of the pieces below. Updating your workwear wardrobe while also helping women in need seems like a win/win situation to me.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.