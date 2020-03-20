An Actor Says He Was Offered $70k by British Media to Lie About Having Sex With Meghan Markle

This is a lot to take in: British media allegedly offered Meghan Markle’s “ex” Simon Rex to lie about sex with the actress before Megxit. The 45-year-old Scary Movie 3 actor is often pegged as the Duchess’ ex-boyfriend—but in a new interview with the Hollywood Raw podcast in March 2020, Rex claims his relationship with Markle was always platonic.
“Nothing happened [between Meghan and me],” he said during the podcast. “We never even kissed. It was just, like, we hung out once in a very non-datey way. She was just someone I had met on a TV show and, like, we got lunch. That was the extent of it.”
Yet given Markle’s feud with British media, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that outlets pounced on the friendly lunch with a different angle. According to Rex, press sources immediately reached out for comment. Some of them even bribed him to spin the story.
“The tabloids, actually, when that story broke, a couple British tabloids offered to pay me a lot of money to say a lie that we actually hooked up,” Rex explained. “And dude. I said no to a lot of money because I didn’t feel right lying and fucking up the royal fucking family….”
It appears that British tabloids were fully prepared to do anything to sully Markle’s image. Including a hefty payout: “It was a lot of money, man,” Rex remembered. “I think they offered me, like, $70,000.” Yikes.
View this post on Instagram
In an upcoming ITV documentary, Meghan Markle opened up about the difficulty and struggle of being in the public eye. In the interview, she admits she has not been ok behind the scenes. 😔 (📸: ITV). . . . . . . . . #princeharry #meghanmarkle #sussexroyak #meghanandharry #harryandmeghan #dutchessofsussex #dukeandduchessofsussex
As we all know, this isn’t Meghan Markle’s first rodeo with the British media. In fact, the Duchess filed a lawsuit in 2019 against outlets like The Daily Mail for publishing multiple false, defamatory stories. She even opened up about the toll it’s taken on her mental health, especially as a new mom to Baby Archie.
In 2019, the Duchess admitted that the pressures from tabloids, coupled with her role as a new mom and royal, was all a “very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.” When asked by an ITV reporter whether it’s “really been a struggle,” and if she’s “not really ok,” the 38-year-old replied, “yes.”
If anyone needed any proof that Meghan’s fears and struggles were legitimate, let this be it.