Meghan Markle Admits She Leaked Information For a Controversial Royal Tell-All

Court documents have revealed that Meghan Markle shared information for Finding Freedom, this year’s bombshell royal biography about her and Prince Harry. But apparently, she only did it to set the record straight on the stories her estranged father fed the press.

While the Duchess of Sussex, 39, has not admitted to working with Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand directly, new documents submitted to the High Court on Wednesday, November 18, as part of her ongoing lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday’s parent company, Associated Newspapers, confirmed that Markle shared private details with a friend who she allowed to speak to the book’s authors. Markle’s lawyers claimed that she was worried about her “father’s narrative” of their falling out would be misrepresented in the media again.

The documents read, “The Claimant [Meghan] was concerned that her father’s narrative in the media that she had abandoned him and had not even tried to contact him (which was false) would be repeated, when in fact she had tried to call him, and text him, and had even written a letter to him to try to persuade him to stop dealing with the media; and he had written back to her.”

The papers went on to state that Markle “indicated to a person whom she knew had already been approached by the authors that the true position as above (which that person and several others who knew the Claimant already knew) could be communicated to the authors to prevent any further misrepresentation.”

These details of Markle’s involvement in Finding Freedom come months into her lawsuit against the Associated Newspapers over breach of privacy, infringement of copyright, and breach of data protection, after their publication, the Mail on Sunday, printed a private letter that she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018. Lawyers for the newspaper have challenged her copyright claim, insisting that the letter was written, in part, by a Kensington Palace staff member. In Wednesday’s filing, Markle’s lawyers clarified that the duchess did work on the letter with her husband, Prince Harry, and Communications Secretary, Jason Knauf—but Markle maintains that the letter was in her words.

“Once it had been decided that the Claimant would write to her father, the Claimant informed Mr Knauf,” Markle’s attorneys stated. “Mr Knauf was not only a trusted advisor, who had spoken to the Claimant’s father repeatedly, particularly in the lead-up to the wedding, and was aware of the state of his health, but he was also responsible for reporting (as was required by palace protocol) the fact that the Claimant was going to write to her father to more senior people in the Royal households, all of whom had to be kept apprised of any public-facing issues (the media spectacle surrounding Mr Markle being one such issue).” According to their filing, Knauf was only there to provide “feedback” on the letter itself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission on the sale.