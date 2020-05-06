Meghan Markle Just Shaded the Tabloids With This Accessory on a Zoom Call

Duchess moves. Meghan Markle shaded the media with an evil eye necklace amid her lawsuit with the tabloids, and we have to stan. This week, the former Duchess of Sussex went on a Zoom call with Smart Works, a nonprofit organization that provides professional attire and job training to women in need. The charity is also one of Meghan’s patronages. In a photo from the call, Meghan can be seen with two necklaces, one of which has an evil eye pendant. Hmm.

The necklace, from the brand Edge of Ember is “inspired by vintage coins found in Asia” and designed to “carry icons of good fortune.” Here’s the official description from the jeweler’s site: “The Visionary Necklace bears a blue topaz evil eye to protects its wearer from negative vibes. It’s got your back.”

So why did Meghan wear an evil eye necklace? Well, if you will recall, she and her husband, Prince Harry, don’t have the best relationship with the British tabloids. In October, the couple sued Associated Newspaper, the publisher behind the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, for allegedly publishing private information. Further, Buckingham Palace also sued New Group Newspapers (the publishers of The Sun and the Daily Mirror” on the Duke of Sussex’s behalf. “The presumption is this goes back to the phone-hacking scandal of the early 2000s,” reported BBC’s royal correspondent Jonny Dymond at the time.

This isn’t the first time Meghan has worn an evil eye necklace either. After news broke that she and Harry filed a lawsuit against Associated Newspaper in October, she was photographed with an evil eye bracelet from Alemdara, whose site said that the accessory was designed to offer “safekeeping” and ward off “jealousy from others.”

Who knows if the evil eye accessories are really directed at the tabloids? Perhaps Meg just likes the design. Either way, we’e team Meg and Harry in this situation.