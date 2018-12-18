Meghan Markle’s Security Was So Intense, It Reportedly Annoyed Kendall Jenner

Being the same room as the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, sounds like a dream. But for celebrities, like Kendall Jenner, Rita Ora and Victoria Beckham, the experience is less like a dream and more than a nightmare. According TMZ, the Duchess of Sussex annoyed several of her fellow A-listers at The Fashion Awards in London last week when her security shut down staircases and hallways just so she could pass through.

Per TMZ’s sources, Markle was accompanied by Royalty Protection officers and security guards the entire night. When she needed to move somewhere, her security team would employ something called the “Royal Movement,” where they would close staircases and hallways at The Royal Albert Hall, where the awards show was held, so Markle could pass through alone.

Apparently, celebrities, like Rita Ora, Kendall Jenner and David and Victoria Beckham (who were invited to Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry) were less than happy with her royal treatment. According to TMZ, several stars wanted to meet the Duchess of Sussex but were turned away by her security before they even came close enough to say hello.

However, Markle wasn’t off-limits to everyone. The Duchess did take a picture with designer Clare Waight Keller, whom Markled honored with the British Designer of the Year award for womenswear (Keller was the designer behind Markle’s wedding dress), and actress Rosamund Pike, who co-presented with with the royal.

Kaia Gerber took home Model of the Year that night, but even she was denied a selfie with the Duchess. Oh, how the tables have turned.