Meghan Markle Wore An RBG Tee & Face Mask—Shop Both On Etsy Now

I was today years old when I found out Meghan Markle shops on Etsy. I mean, maybe an assistant does it for her, but either way, Meghan Markle was spotted wearing a Ruth Bader Ginsburg shirt and face mask at a recent public appearance, so we have no choice but to stan—and to copy her look, of course. Yep, that’s right, both pieces are from Etsy, but I can guarantee these small businesses will be receiving an influx of orders, so if you’re tryna copy her style, don’t wait.

If you’re not familiar with Teenage Therapy, it’s a podcast self-described as “a coming of age story portrayed in real time.” With 48k followers on Instagram, they were thrilled to announce some ~very~ special guests, none other than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan. The duo went on the podcast in honor of World Mental Health Day, and you can listen now to hear all their words of wisdom.

Since podcasts are seen and not heard, I wasn’t thinking much about what Markle wore to the recording sesh, but when Teenage Therapy posted a photo of her from the day, I was floored. Markle showed up in a casual pair of loose-fitting jeans, a striped sweater tied around her shoulders, and a tee and face mask, both of which paid homage to the late, great Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. We love to see it.

Teenage Therapy’s caption confirmed that their experience with the royals was nothing short of lovely. “Some of the sweetest and most genuine people out there,” they wrote. “Extremely thankful they were interested in our work and took the time out of their day to support us.”

I’m so glad they made a point to speak out about mental health, and I’m even more excited about Markle’s homage to RBG. She knows her loyal fans are obsessed with seeing what she wears, so her choice to honor such an iconic woman is especially powerful.

The best part? Both of her RBG pieces are available on Etsy, and you can shop them now. The Retro Distressed RBG Shirt by FerrisBuilt/Etsy is just under $25, and it’s about to be your new favorite tee.

Markle’s When There Are Nine Face Mask, made by JustPoshStyle on Etsy, references a quote from RBG herself, replying to a question regarding when there would be enough women in the Supreme Court. Iconic. Unfortunately, it’s currently sold out, but fans can shop a When There Are Nine Sweatshirt in the same style.

If a mask is your goal, JustPoshStyle also offers other RBG-inspired face masks, like this one, which references another awesome RBG quote, “Fight for the things you care about.”

TBH, I’ve seen Markle in everything from trendy jumpsuits to dazzling gowns, and this has to be my favorite look she’s ever worn. Attention, RBG fans: we now stan Meghan, too.