Meghan Markle Was Actually a Princess, According to Archie’s Birth Certificate

She may not be HRH anymore, but according to Archie’s birth certificate, Meghan Markle’s royal title was never the Duchess of Sussex. The birth certificate of Meghan and Prince Harry’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was made public this week, and among the document’s revelations is that the Suits’ alum’s official royal title was Princess of the United Kingdom.

Archie’s birth certificate, which also listed Meghan by her birth name, Rachel Meghan Markle, listed her job description as the “Princess of the United Kingdom.” The document also revealed that Archie was born at a “$25,000 a night Portland Hospital in Westminster England.”

As fans remember, Meghan was bestowed as the Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth II after she married Prince Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, in May 2018. However, as the Mirror explains, both titles—Duchess of Sussex and Princess of the United Kingdom—are correct. The only difference is that, while Meghan can be also referred to as Duchess Meghan, she can’t be called Princess Meghan. “While she was given the title the Duchess of Sussex by the Queen on her wedding day, she is also technically a princess, just not in her own name,” the Mirror reports. “She is Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales through her husband, Harry.”

Of course, neither Meghan nor Prince Harry are senior members of the British royal family anymore. The couple announced in January that they’ve decided to “step back” from their royal duties to move to Canada with Archie. (They’ve since relocated to Los Angeles for “work.”) Meghan and Harry’s last day as senior royal family members was on April 1. The couple confirmed the news with an Instagram post.

After their exit from the royal family, Meghan and Harry also confirmed that they will not use their HRH titles anymore since they will no longer be working members of the royal family. They also announced that they will no longer use the phrase “Sussex Royal.” The couple will still retain their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, though they’re more vanity titles as Meghan and Harry are no longer working members of the royal family.

Phew. Who knew royal titles could be so complicated?