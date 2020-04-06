Meghan Markle Was Actually a Princess, According to Archie’s Birth Certificate

She may not be HRH anymore, but according to Archie’s birth certificate, Meghan Markle’s royal title was never the Duchess of Sussex. The birth certificate of Meghan and Prince Harry’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was made public this week, and among the document’s revelations is that the Suits’ alum’s official royal title was Princess of the United Kingdom.
Archie’s birth certificate, which also listed Meghan by her birth name, Rachel Meghan Markle, listed her job description as the “Princess of the United Kingdom.” The document also revealed that Archie was born at a “$25,000 a night Portland Hospital in Westminster England.”
As fans remember, Meghan was bestowed as the Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth II after she married Prince Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, in May 2018. However, as the Mirror explains, both titles—Duchess of Sussex and Princess of the United Kingdom—are correct. The only difference is that, while Meghan can be also referred to as Duchess Meghan, she can’t be called Princess Meghan. “While she was given the title the Duchess of Sussex by the Queen on her wedding day, she is also technically a princess, just not in her own name,” the Mirror reports. “She is Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales through her husband, Harry.”
As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan
Of course, neither Meghan nor Prince Harry are senior members of the British royal family anymore. The couple announced in January that they’ve decided to “step back” from their royal duties to move to Canada with Archie. (They’ve since relocated to Los Angeles for “work.”) Meghan and Harry’s last day as senior royal family members was on April 1. The couple confirmed the news with an Instagram post.
After their exit from the royal family, Meghan and Harry also confirmed that they will not use their HRH titles anymore since they will no longer be working members of the royal family. They also announced that they will no longer use the phrase “Sussex Royal.” The couple will still retain their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, though they’re more vanity titles as Meghan and Harry are no longer working members of the royal family.
Phew. Who knew royal titles could be so complicated?