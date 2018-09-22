Random Coincidences That Prove Meghan Markle Was Born to Be Royal

Scroll To See More Images

The story of how Meghan Markle went from being an American actor to the Duchess of Sussex is something of a fairy tale. When she announced her engagement to Prince Harry in November, Markle became an overnight sensation—the most talked about woman in the world, and not a day has gone by that she isn’t covered in the news.

Part of her charm is her dreamlike story and the idea that an American could be plucked by a prince and become royalty. But as luck would have it, Markle has been on the fast track to being a royal her entire life. She might not have known it then, but there are many coincidences in her childhood and her teens that prove that she was destined to wear a crown. Ahead are the random occurrences that prove Markle was born to be a royal.

She Played a Queen in a Home Video When She Was 8

When she was 8, Markle attended the ninth birthday party of her childhood friend, Ninaki Priddy, where she played a queen in a skit. A video of the skit, which was recorded on January 29, 1990, shows Markle with a gold crown as she orders around her friends, who play princesses and servants. “Your Royal Highness, Take One!” Markle says at the beginning of the video. The video continues with Markle’s friends asking if there’s anything they can do for her.

“Your Highness, isn’t there anything to do around this kingdom anymore?” a friend asks.

“Yes, make 900,000 cookies and sew me a nice dress,” Markle responds.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Priddy looked back on the video and how fortuitous it was now that Markle is an actual royal. “The show was called ‘Your Royal Highness’ and the star was Meg. It’s very funny to see this now, and given what is going on with her life it’s quite eye-opening,” Priddy said. “She was always the centre of attention, always the ringleader—it was my birthday, but she took the starring role!”

She Saw Princess Diana as a Role Model in Her Teens

Markle has said in several interviews that she didn’t know much about Prince Harry until they started dating. But according to Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, written by royal biographer Andrew Morton, Markle was a huge fan of Harry’s mom, Princess Diana. In the book, Morton claimed that Markle was “always fascinated by the royal family.” Morton also interviewed a few of Markle’s teenage friends. One claimed that she wanted to be “Princess Diana 2.0,” while others recalled that she cried while watching Diana’s funeral in 1997 and saw her as a role model.

She Blogged About Wanting to Be a Princess

Before she shut down her lifestyle site, The Tig, Markle blogged wanting to be a princess. In a blog from July 2014, Markle interviewed Princess Alia Al Senussi of Libya and described the experience as a “pinch-myself-I’m-emailing-a-princess” moment. It gets even better. Markle also gave a shout-out to her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, as an example of how the fascination with princesses doesn’t fade when people become adults, given the hubbub around Middleton’s wedding.

“Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power,” Markle wrote. “And grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate.”

To think that only four years later, Markle would be walking down the aisle with Prince Harry.

She Took a Selfie Outside Buckingham Palace When She Was 15

Before she became a resident of Buckingham Palace, Markle visited the royal residence when she was 15. She even took a selfie outside the building with a friend. Little did she know, 21 years later, she would be marrying Prince Harry and moving into the very building she visited as a tourist.

She Was Her High School Homecoming Queen

Markle becoming the Duchess of Sussex wasn’t the first time that she had a taste of royalty. In 1998, when she was a senior in high school, she was crowned by her class as her high school’s homecoming queen. Though Markle attended an all-girls Catholic school in Los Angeles, she was allowed to mingle with an all-boys school for dances. Pictures of Markle as homecoming queen show her in a floor-length dress with a tiara on her head.

She Played a Queen in a High School Play

Markle always had a taste for luxury. Along with being homecoming queen and starring as a queen in a home video, Markle also played a queen in a high school play. According to Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, Markle starred as Queen Jocasta in Oedipus Rex, a royal who accidentally marries her son and takes her own life. Markle’s high school struggled to fill seats when it came to its plays, but with Markle in the leading role, the play sold out for all three nights. “A lot of pupils went to the show just to see Meghan,” drama director Manny Eulalia said. “Quite a few of the boys had crushes on her.”

Her Bridesmaids Had the Same Last Name as Her Suits Character’s Boss

Suits fans noticed a strange coincidence when the names of Markle’s bridesmaids were announced. Two of her bridesmaids, Remi Litt and Ryland Litt, who are Markle’s goddaughters, shared a last name with her Suits character’s boss, Louis Litt, played by Rick Hoffman, who also attended Markle’s wedding.