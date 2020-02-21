Meghan Markle’s Response to the Queen’s ‘Royal’ Word Ban Is As Reasonable As Possible

You didn’t think the Duchess would deprive us all of the glory that is Instagram’s @SussexRoyal account now, did you? Meghan Markle’s response to the Queen’s “royal” word ban is an attempt to keep moving this conversation in a positive direction—both for her and husband Prince Harry’s Sussex Royal brand, and the philanthropic effort that is their “Sussex Royal, The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

According to sources close to the Duchess, she’s “done with the drama and has no room in her life for naysayers, and the same goes for Harry.” DailyMail also revealed that a friend close to Meghan, 38, claims that’s she’s interested in seeing the Sussex Royal brand remain intact—not for pure business ventures, but for the good of their upcoming charitable effort.

“Meghan said the global projects they are working on speak for themselves,” says the source to DailyMail. “They chose that name to protect the royal name, not profit off of it.”

Now it will become a matter of convincing the Queen and other senior members of the royal family. On Tuesday, the DailyMail announced the ongoing conversations surrounding the “royal” word ban. Only weeks after Meghan and Harry announced their plans to “step back” from their roles as “senior members” of the royal family, they were met with not only the stripping of their royal titles, but now with the possibility of losing rights to the term “royal” across all of their branding—whether its their Sussex Royal website, or hugely popular Instagram feed.

Yet a royal source with PEOPLE expressed at the time that Meghan and Harry would work toward a solution.

“As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior members of the royal family and will work toward financial independence, use of the word ‘royal’ in this context needed to be reviewed. Discussions are still ongoing,” the source said.

They added, “As part of the process to transition the Duke and Duchess of Sussex into their new chapter, planning has been well underway around the launch of their new nonprofit organization. Details will be shared in due course.”

This looks like a start. Let’s see if Meghan’s reaction gets a reasonable conversation going with the Queen, soon.