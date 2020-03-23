Meghan Markle Just Made It Official She’s Not a Royal Anymore With This Big Move

HRH no more. Meghan Markle removed her “HRH” and “Royal” titles on her charity websites, and it’s the end of a (short-lived) era. Fans noticed over the weekend that several websites and social media accounts for the Suits alum’s charities no longer list her as a royal after her and her husband Prince Harry’s decision to move to Canada and to “step back” from the British royal family in January.

Smart Works, a charity that Markle has partnered with that provides workwear to underprivileged women, no longer refers to Meghan as “Our Royal Patron HRH The Duchess of Sussex.” Instead, the website simply refers to her as the “Duchess of Sussex.” (Though Prince Harry and Meghan will dropped “HRH” and other royal titles, they are still allowed to be called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.)

The Association of the Commonwealth Universities has also stopped referring to Meghan as “HRH The Duchess of Sussex.” Instead, the former actress is now called “Our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex” on the organization’s two most recent Instagram posts.

Mayhew, an animal welfare charity, has also removed HRH from its website and Instagram account in reference to the California native. The same was done by the National Theater, which refers Meghan as simply “The Duchess of Sussex, our Royal Patron” in a March 6 tweet.

Though she won’t be known as HRH anymore, Meghan remains a patron of these charities. However, her role will change. Come April 1, Meghan and Prince Harry will officially step back as senior members of the royal family. After Harry and Meghan announced their decision to move to Canada, the couple released a statement where they explained that they will not use the word “Royal” in “any iteration” and plan to “no longer actively use” HRH as well.

Since their move with their 8-month-old son Archie, Meghan and Harry have seemed happy. (Despite their drama with the royal family, including Harry’s older brother Prince William.) To remove HRH and other royal titles from their charities is a big step for Meg and Harry. We’re sure more big royals news is to come.