Meghan Markle Had the Best Reaction to Meeting Her Look-Alike in Person

As one of the most famous women in the world, Meghan Markle is never short on look-alikes. Some of them are in the U.K. Others are in countries far, far away. But only a few have come face-to-face with the Duchess of Sussex herself for her to really evaluate their look-alike potential.

One such woman was Stephanie Murray, a Māori look-alike from New Zealand, who met Markle in person—and told her how much they look like twins. The exchange happened a couple of weeks ago when Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, visited Rotorua, New Zealand as the last stop on their royal. There, Murray, 28, met Markle and took her shot.

In an interview with Now to Love, Murray said that she saw Markle through a crowd, which is when she reached through a hoard of people, shook Markle’s hand and told her, “I’m your Māori look-alike!”

Murray said Markle’s eyes widened, as she responded, “It’s lovely to meet you.” “I could tell by her raised eyebrow, she was surprised. She was very poised, genuine and so beautiful in real life. I still can’t believe I got to meet her,” Murray told Now to Love.

But being Markle’s look-alike isn’t without its cons. Murray, who has more than 1,000 Instagram followers, said that she often receives messages, harassing her for not being “duchess-like” simply because she’s in a bikini. “People messaged me and said it wasn’t very duchess-like, but I was like, ‘I’m not a princess—I’m Stephanie!'” she said.

In the end, though, she’s a huge fan of Markle’s and is honored that even a small amount of people think they look alike. But that doesn’t mean that she’s becoming a royal herself any time soon. “I’m all for Meghan’s stand on feminism and animal rights, but I definitely wouldn’t be able to live the royal life she does because I need my freedom,” she said.

