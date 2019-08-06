Meghan Markle Had The Best Reaction To Jameela Jamil’s Joke About Her On ‘The Good Place’

The fact that the Duchess of Sussex guest-edited an issue of British Vogue was a surprise to all of us. We found out about Meghan Markle’s reaction to Jameela Jamil’s The Good Place joke. We also learned of how Jamil missed Meghan’s call three times for the British Vogue issue, finding out only a few days before the news went public that the Duchess was even involved. Once they connected, Jamil was delighted to learn that Meghan was a big fan of her body positivity work. And like Salma Hayek, Jamil enjoyed the call on a personal level too.
Jamil told Grazia UK that she’d completed her essay for Vogue well before she knew of Meghan’s involvement — or that there was a guest editor at all. “Meghan called me herself,” Jamil explained. “I missed the call three times before I finally answered, I wanted to punch myself!”
Once on the phone, Jamil was finally let in on the secret: “She explained that she’d guest-edited the issue, and apologized that the whole thing had been shrouded in so much secrecy. She said she had chosen to feature me because she’d seen what I had been doing and was a fan.” The actress adds: “To know that she had followed my work with I Weigh meant a lot.”
The rest of their phone call sounds frankly delightful, with Jamil calling Meghan “warm, kind, and actually very LOLs.” It turns out that Meghan is a fan of The Good Place, the hit show on which Jamil plays the name-dropping Tahani — and once name-dropped the Duchess of Sussex herself. “She said she loved The Good Place,” Jamil recounts. “I then felt immediately embarrassed that she had seen me joke about her on the show.”
But Meghan, of course, wasn’t offended: “She said she’s grateful to Tahani for introducing her to Harry,” Jamil shares. “I just replied, ‘You’re welcome.’” It’s fair to say that both of these ladies are an inspiration: for their humor, their kindness, and their genuine efforts to make the world a better place. Thanks, Tahani — er, Jameela!
