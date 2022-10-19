Meghan Just Revealed She’s ‘Grateful’ to Have Known the Queen Despite Her ‘Complicated Times’ With the Royals

Showing the love. Meghan Markle remembers Queen Elizabeth fondly. The Duchess of Sussex talked to Variety in a new interview after the Queen’s period of mourning about how she feels about her grandmother-in-law.

In the feature interview, she talked about how the time has been for her since the Queen’s passing. “There’s been such an outpouring of love and support. I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time,” she said. “What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her. It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, Now she’s reunited with her husband.'”

On what she’s reflected on since her passing, Meghan explained that she felt welcomed during her first official engagement after she married Prince Harry. “I’ve reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family.” Her family is trying to process the loss by moving forward with their endeavors such as their charity Archewell. “In big moments in life, you get a lot of perspective. It makes you wonder what you want to focus your energy on,” she discussed. “Right now, we feel energized and excited about all of the things we’ve been building toward. We’re also focused on our foundation. So much of the work we do includes the philanthropic space.”

Meghan also highlighted the work that she’s done on her podcast Archetypes where she and her guests “investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back.” Her latest episode featured Paris Hilton, and Meghan talked about the time when she felt like a “bimbo” on Deal or No Deal. “Part of what I’m doing with “Archetypes” is looking at the nuances around the women who come on the show,” she explained to the magazine. “I’m not a journalist, but I want a candid, real conversation with them. I’m talking to some really textured, colorful, layered, dynamic women with strong histories. And that comes with a lot of pieces you can choose to include or not; I choose to include something that I feel is fair to them and also uplifting. And something we can all learn from.”

According to the Telegraph, Prince Harry was en route to see his grandmother when King Charles called him on the plane to inform him about her death on September 8, 2022. The news outlet also reported that the Duke of Sussex only found out about her death five minutes before the public and was “the last to know” of her death before the information was released to everyone else. The Palace doesn’t usually comment on speculation like this, but in a rare move, King Charles III’s spokesperson responded to the rumors. They told the Daily Mail on September 18, 2022, that “the public was only informed after every family member had been informed.” Meghan, however, stayed in London while her husband traveled to Scotland.

