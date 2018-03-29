Meghan Markle Will Have to Abide by This Major Royal Tradition During Her Wedding

From serving elderflower cake instead of fruit cake to giving a speech at her own reception, there are a lot of royal traditions that Meghan Markle is planning on breaking at her wedding to Prince Harry in May. But there’s one super-strict royal rule involving Markle’s future grandma-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, that the duchess-to-be won’t be able to skirt.

According to The Sun, there is a major royal rule preventing Markle and any other royal wedding attendees from eating after the queen. The rule, which was reportedly created by Queen Victoria (a notorious fast and greedy eater) in the 19th century, mandated that guests must stop eating once the Queen has finished, meaning that Markle will be barred from hitting up the buffet line or reaching for another wedding cake slice if the Queen has had her fill.

Another royal dining rule that will likely be in place at Markle’s wedding is the royal family’s no-shellfish and rare-food policy. Per The Sun, royals are advised to stay away from foods and drinks that can cause food poisoning, such as shellfish, rare meats, and tap water, when they’re eating out.

Though the tradition isn’t as strict as the Queen’s eating rule (according to The Sun, Prince Charles will eat shellfish whenever and wherever he wants), Markle’s soon-to-be grandma is reportedly a huge fan of the tradition, so it’ll likely stay in place during her wedding.

While we won’t know which traditions will or won’t be in place until Markle and Harry tie the knot in May, we’ll go out on a limb and say that they have a lot more to think about than the usual engaged couple. If Markle wants to hear our two cents, we’re recommending her keep in Queen Elizabeth’s eating rule because you don’t want to get on grandma’s bad side.