Prince Harry Is Reuniting With the Royals For Princess Diana’s Tribute—Here’s Why Meghan Won’t Join Him

As the date approaches, royal followers are wondering if Meghan Markle will attend Princess Diana’s tribute with Prince Harry and Prince William. The Duke of Sussex and Duke of Cambridge are set to appear at the ceremony in the United Kingdom in July 2021, where a statue will be unveiled in honor of their late mother on what would have been her 60th birthday. But details about Meghan’s participation have remained unclear—until now.

It appears the Duchess of Sussex, 39, will not be joining her husband, 36, on his trip to the U.K. for his mother’s tribute, HELLO! reports. But why? Well, Meghan’s reason is purely practical: The mother of two recently welcomed her and Harry’s daughter, Lilibet Diana, and is expected to remain at home in Montecito, California to care for the newborn. After all, baby Lili will be less than a month old at the time of her late grandmother’s tribute in July.

The formerly royal couple welcomed their second child, Lili, on Friday, June 4. The pair publicly announced her birth in a statement two days later. In their statement, Meghan and Harry, who also share 2-year-old son Archie Harrison, revealed that their daughter’s name was inspired by both Harry’s grandmother, the Queen (whose family nickname is “Lilibet”), and the late Princess of Wales.

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” the statement began. “Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.”

The statement continued, “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

Meghan and Harry later shared a more personal statement following the arrival of their little girl. “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe,” the couple wrote on their Archewell website. “Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”